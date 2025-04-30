43 Stolen Luxury Cars Worth $3,650,000 Found In Two Bronx Parking Garages

Luxury car owners in New Jersey can sleep a little easier, after New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew Platkin and the Division of Criminal Justice announced charges against 11 people arrested over their alleged roles in an auto theft ring. Prosecutors claim the thieves would target expensive cars, then break into homes in order to steal the keys, take the cars, and then store them in parking garages in the Bronx before shipping them out of the country.

During their investigation, authorities found 43 stolen Land Rovers, Mercedes-Benzes, BMWs and other luxury cars in two parking garages on Jennings Street and Third Avenue in the Bronx, worth a collective $3.65 million.

In a statement, Attorney General Platkin said: