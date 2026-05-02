Buc-Ee's Is Changing How You Pay For Gas, And Yes, People Are Mad About It
Buc-ee's has built a cult following on the idea that a pit stop can be an event, and it's known for its spotless bathrooms, miles of snacks, and enough pumps to make most truck stops look silly. Lately, though, the beaver empire has sparked an unusually heated backlash over something far less fun than brisket sandwiches: how customers pay for gas.
Over the past month, the press has reported that Buc-ee's locations are posting signs telling customers that they have to pay at the pump if they're using credit or debit cards and cannot prepay inside anymore. The shift took effect on March 1, 2026, and it's ignited arguments around convenience. With an upcoming expansion poised to spread the company into seven new states, this is a considerably steep shift in its structure.
Supporters of the new policy say the fix is obvious: Pay at the pump, move your vehicle, and stop treating the nozzle as a parking space. Critics aren't buying it. Some customers prefer paying inside so they can combine fuel with snacks in one transaction, while others say they avoid paying at the pump due to fears of card skimmers. However, there's one glaring complication from this new change — namely, its effect on gift cards.
Say goodbye to prepaying for fuel in-store with your card
Multiple reports say Buc-ee's new pay-at-the-pump approach has effectively made the company's gift cards unusable for fuel, since the pumps already don't accept them and store registers won't process card-based fuel prepayments. Customers have been left confused, and one Florida patron even went to TikTok to blast Buc-ee's for not accepting his gift card for a gas purchase. He got rid of an alleged $200 in Buc-ee's merchandise, including the stickers on his car. We're left to guess just how many other odd Buc-ee's-branded items he has (or had).
Another driver gripe is the temporary authorization hold that can be placed on debit or credit cards at the pump. Depending on the card, the hold will cover the average amount of fuel drivers use, before knowing exactly how much will be spent, to ensure that the customer has the funds to cover the purchase. Even if the final bill is only $20, a pre-authorization hold can tie up more money until the transaction clears — and Buc-ee's high volume, road trip-heavy customer base includes plenty of people watching their balances closely.
Buc-ee's hasn't offered a detailed public explanation for this change, but the controversy makes it clear that modifying the rules at one of America's most beloved gas stations will cause an uproar — and some decals may lose their homes on bumpers. But don't let these tweaks discourage you from taking your friends for their first Buc-ee's experience.