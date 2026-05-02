Buc-Ee's Is Changing How You Pay For Gas, And Yes, People Are Mad About It

Buc-ee's has built a cult following on the idea that a pit stop can be an event, and it's known for its spotless bathrooms, miles of snacks, and enough pumps to make most truck stops look silly. Lately, though, the beaver empire has sparked an unusually heated backlash over something far less fun than brisket sandwiches: how customers pay for gas.

Over the past month, the press has reported that Buc-ee's locations are posting signs telling customers that they have to pay at the pump if they're using credit or debit cards and cannot prepay inside anymore. The shift took effect on March 1, 2026, and it's ignited arguments around convenience. With an upcoming expansion poised to spread the company into seven new states, this is a considerably steep shift in its structure.

Supporters of the new policy say the fix is obvious: Pay at the pump, move your vehicle, and stop treating the nozzle as a parking space. Critics aren't buying it. Some customers prefer paying inside so they can combine fuel with snacks in one transaction, while others say they avoid paying at the pump due to fears of card skimmers. However, there's one glaring complication from this new change — namely, its effect on gift cards.