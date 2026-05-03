Why It's Probably A Good Idea To Leave The World's Largest Proven Oil Reserve Alone

Oil is big news. That's unlikely to change any time soon, as much of what we produce in the modern world relies on it, from air mattresses to yarn and, of course, cars.

Naturally, oil is in demand on a global scale. If you're the one (country) who's got it, then all the better, as you get to extract it in-house and sell it across the globe. Excellent. So, with Venezuela sitting on 19.4% of the world's entire proven crude oil reserves, you'd imagine they're rolling in the cash, dishing it out left, right, and center. You'd think that's especially true right now, with obvious political roadblocks in relation to the large oil reserves of both Russia and Iran.

To put things into perspective, Russia lays claim to 5.1% of the world's proven crude oil reserves, Iran has 13.3%, and the U.S. boasts just 2.9%, barely creeping into the top 10. However, Venezuela barely taps into its monumental natural resources, estimated to be around 303 million barrels, and for good reason. To expand, a barrel of oil is currently worth around $112. Given the state of the world right now, that figure could change significantly in a matter of days. But as of right now, that means Venezuela — not a particularly cash-rich or fortunate nation – is sitting on right around $33.3 billion. That said, numerous environmental factors get in the way of extracting this crude oil, and the negatives most likely outweigh any benefits.