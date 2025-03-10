U.S. Oil Tanker Currently Burning Off British Coast After Colliding With Container Ship
As if it wasn't enough for everything else to be metaphorically on fire, a U.S.-flagged oil tanker called the Stena Immaculate is currently quite literally on fire after colliding with the Solong, a Portuguese container ship. The collision took place in the North Sea off the coast of Great Britain, and the crews aboard have abandoned both boats, ABC News reports. While it's probably a pretty terrifying situation for crewmembers to find themselves in, the good news is no deaths have been reported so far.
Unfortunately for those aboard the Stena Immaculate and the Solong, the collision caused at least 32 injuries. It isn't clear how serious those injuries are, but those needing medical treatment have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where they are expected to recover from their injuries. Word is still out, though, on whether or not they'll ever recover from their exposure to British hospital food.
Big boat bashed
The collision occurred at around 10 a.m. local time. The Stena Immaculate was anchored about 10 miles off the coast near Hull in Yorkshire. It's also not entirely clear how the Solong ended up colliding with the Stena Immaculate, although Port of Grimsby East CEO Martyn Boyers told ABC News that fog may have been a factor. The impact punctured a cargo tank full of airline fuel, leading to several explosions onboard.
Crowley, the company that operates the Stena Immaculate released a statement saying it's "actively working with public agencies to contain the fire and secure the vessel," and that its "first priority is the safety of the people and environment." The Marine Accident Investigation Branch and coast guard have also deployed teams to the area to assist with the investigation and fighting the fire. The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, a wildlife conservation non-profit, however, expressed serious concerns about the risk local animal populations face, from protected birds to Atlantic grey seals.
In a statement, Martin Slater, the trust's director of operations, warned, "If pollution spillage enters the Humber, this could potentially be devastating for the wildlife of the estuary, including important fish stocks and tens of thousands of overwintering and migrating birds who use the mud flats."