U.S. Oil Tanker Currently Burning Off British Coast After Colliding With Container Ship

As if it wasn't enough for everything else to be metaphorically on fire, a U.S.-flagged oil tanker called the Stena Immaculate is currently quite literally on fire after colliding with the Solong, a Portuguese container ship. The collision took place in the North Sea off the coast of Great Britain, and the crews aboard have abandoned both boats, ABC News reports. While it's probably a pretty terrifying situation for crewmembers to find themselves in, the good news is no deaths have been reported so far.

Unfortunately for those aboard the Stena Immaculate and the Solong, the collision caused at least 32 injuries. It isn't clear how serious those injuries are, but those needing medical treatment have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where they are expected to recover from their injuries.