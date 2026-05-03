Why Safety Could Spell Doom For Dulles' Airport Mobile Lounge

Global demand for air travel continues trending skyward, and the world's worst airports are only getting bigger and more obnoxious to traverse. To account for this, designers have devised all sorts of "people movers" to transport folks around. Some of these, like The Plane Train in the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport that serves more than 200,000 daily riders, are efficient yet unexciting. On the other end of the spectrum, some airport people-mover projects have been weird as all get-out — see Hungary's failed double-decker airport bus project for an example.

Still, when it comes to weird ways to get around an airport, the mobile lounge just might take the cake. Resembling a jacked-up, double-wide train carriage on stilts and semi wheels, this lounge-bus hybrid was positioned as a revolutionary way for up to 102 passengers at a time to get from the gate to an aircraft in retro-futuristic glamour. It was an efficient alternative to the then-standard practice of humping it on foot across the tarmac, or taking a standard low-capacity bus or tram to your plane.

While still in limited use today, the mobile lounge's luster has faded over time. After several recent accidents, continued safety concerns, and the simple realities of aging technology, the mobile lounge might finally be on its last legs — no pun intended.