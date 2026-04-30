Harley-Davidson's Screamin' Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 135 Has Wild Swap Potential

Step into the world of crate engines and motor swaps, and you'll probably stub your toe on a Chevy LS small block, the occasional Coyote V8, or even a high-strung K-Series motor. However, you may also encounter some pretty cool cars that use motorcycle engines. When it comes to engine swaps, there are several factors involved, like packaging, weight, and performance-to-weight ratio. That's what makes the Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 135 Stage IV kind of a wildcard. Usually, this humongous V-twin crate motor is sold as a replacement for Harley's 2021 to 2024 touring models, with some exceptions. However, what many overlook is that this 2.2-liter motor could easily fit into the engine bay of a tiny car with a low curb weight, like the Morgan 3 Wheeler that we called a brilliant death trap.

The Milwaukee-Eight 135 is the crown jewel of Harley's factory performance catalog. It's a different kind of American muscle, all 135 cubic inches (2,212cc) of it. In the world of motorcycles, that's massive. It boasts heady figures, too -– a factory rated 143 pound-feet of torque . While the 130-horsepower figure may seem modest compared to a turbo-four, it's the torque delivery that makes it an attractive prospect for tiny car swaps. Most of the 143 pound-feet is available early in the rev range and hits like a sledgehammer.

The 135 Stage IV features 4.31-inch bore and 4.63-inch stroke. It gets high-lift cams, high-performance pistons, and a 68-millimeter throttle body to shove huge amounts of air into those massive cylinders. Fitting such an engine into tiny cars may be a great dumb idea, like the King of the Baggers race series.