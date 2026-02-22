5 Cool Cars That Use Motorcycle Engine Power

Cars need torque; bikes need revs. This assumption has divided the automotive sphere for decades. While both share the same working principle, there are significant differences between a motorcycle and a car engine. One is tiny and makes high revs where most of its powers delivered. The other is heavy and slow-revving, but capable of delivering ample torque at near-idle revs.

A motorcycle engine lacks the rotational inertia and low-end torque required to move a 3.5-ton sedan from standstill. Motorcycles also lack a reverse gear (although we think they should), so plonking them into a car would mean re-engineering the gearbox. They're designed to make most of their power and torque at higher revs because the focus is speed, not pulling power. This works because the heaviest production motorcycle weighs less than 1,000 pounds. Plonking a motorcycle engine in a car is like trying to run a marathon with an industrial safe strapped to your back. If the car weighs under 1.5 tons, though, that changes things.

A lightweight car with a superbike engine is a niche category. They feel more like four-wheeled superbikes than cars. If you manage to strip away enough from a project car to get it to the featherweight category, the power density delivered by a superbike engine can become a cheat code for performance. You get a racecar that revs to the moon, shifts with lightning fast-sequential precision, and offers a raw, visceral experience that even a turbocharged V6 can't match. Or you can look up companies that offer cars with motorcycle engines. Five such models can be found from Morgan, Ariel, Radical, Caterham, and even Honda.