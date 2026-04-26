Enterprise Charges Couple Almost $10,000 For Putting Diesel In Rental Car, And The Story Gets Worse From There

The best part of renting a car is the moment of relief that comes over you when you leave the keys with the rental car employee, having agreed that everything is good, and you're finally free. That is, unless the rental car company reaches out a few days later saying you owe almost $10,000 for damage that wasn't there when you returned it. One Canadian couple is now plagued with fighting Enterprise rental company over the nightmare bill for almost a year.

Kelly and Katherine Graves had been home a week from a trip around the Edmonton, Alberta area, when they received an unexpected email from Enterprise. The company informed them them that they had put diesel fuel in their vacation rental car and now owed the company $9,500. The couple told CBC that Enterprise explained further that the car they had rented would no longer start and diesel fuel had allegedly been found in the engine. They were given the options to file an insurance claim, or pay the bill.

Refusing to do either, the couple remained adamant they hadn't fueled the car with diesel fuel. And they had the receipts and photos that backed their claim.