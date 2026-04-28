Here's How Much A 2021 VW Jetta GLI Has Depreciated In 5 Years
Volkswagen gave the hot hatch category a boost in the U.S. when it launched the pre-Golf Rabbit GTI in 1983. Realizing that some buyers prefer their sporty rides in a more traditional wrapper, the automaker launched the Jetta GLI a year later. It's been a staple of VW's lineup for decades. More recently, the GLI gets attention as one of the few cars still available with a manual transmission. In 2026, the GLI's base MSRP of $35,475 seems like a relative bargain when the average new car sells for almost $50,000. All prices mentioned in this article include destination charges.
However, the 228-horsepower GLI costs roughly $10,00 more than the base 2026 Jetta and its tamer 158 horsepower, and 36 large doesn't work for everyone's budget. A happy medium for some buyers is going the used-car route: GLI performance for less than the price of the cheapest new Jetta. With a 5-year projected depreciation rate hovering in the 35% to 40% range (and lower in the marketplace), the 2021 Jetta GLI offers a relative level of newness and value.
Using data from CarEdge, iSeeCars, and Edmunds, we examined the depreciation details for this Volkswagen. We also reviewed CarGurus listings to see how real-world prices compare with crystal-ball projections. And because the GLI isn't the only sporty sedan on the market, there's a look at depreciation for the Hyundai Elantra N Line. The Civic Si would normally be another competitor, but Honda skipped the 2021 model year.
Depreciation for the Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Neither CarEdge nor iSeeCars tracks the GLI as a stand-alone model, but both project a 5-year depreciation rate of 34.3% or 35.9%, respectively, across all Jetta trims. In comparison, iSeeCars says that, on average, all compact cars lose 29.6% of their value over the same period. Edmunds looks at things differently. Not only does the website have a separate breakout for the GLI, but it also details depreciation by GLI trim (base S or upscale Autobahn) and transmission type (6-speed manual or 7-speed automatic).
The manual version was $800 cheaper than the automatic, so depreciation percentages vary slightly. Edmunds estimates that a GLI S with an automatic transmission loses $10,229 over 5 years. Based on an original MSRP of $28,140, that works out to a depreciation rate of about 36.3%. With the manual gearbox, the GLI S drops in value by $12,020, or about 44%, reflecting its lower starting MSRP. Percentage-wise, the higher-end Autobahn trim takes less of a hit. Its $32,540 original sticker price decreased by $11,677 over half a decade, or nearly 36%, with the automatic. Similar to the base S edition, an Autobahn grade with a stick declines further: $12,440 or about 39%, reflecting its lower base price. The reason for the higher depreciation for the manuals isn't explained, but it's reasonable to assume that rowing your own gears isn't as popular here as in other countries.
A review of CarGurus listings shows dealer asking prices mostly in the $20,000 to $23,000 range. That's based on 2021 GLI models with average or better mileage and excludes those with bad histories (accidents, title issues). Crunching the numbers shows that marketplace pricing more accurately reflects a depreciation rate of about 28% to 30% (with some variances due to trim and transmission).
Depreciation and pricing: Volkswagen Jetta GLI vs. Hyundai Elantra N Line
A difference of 10% or more between the GLI's estimated depreciation and real-world pricing may make a buyer curious about discrepancies with similar sporty sedans. The GLI's closest competitor for the 2021 model year is the 201-horsepower Hyundai Elantra N Line (the full-bore Elantra N didn't arrive until 2022 and added almost 50 horsepower more than the GLI).
As with the Jetta GLI, CarEdge and iSeeCars don't narrow depreciation by trim. However, there is a greater spread between 5-year forecasts: 37.1% (iSeeCars) and 39.9% (CarEdge). Meanwhile, Edmunds continues with a trim-specific formula, but with a twist compared to the GLI. In this case, the 2021 Elantra N Line (with an original MSRP of $26,205 for the automatic or $1,100 less for the manual) shows higher depreciation with the 7-speed automatic ($9,748 or 37.2%) than the 6-speed manual version ($8,551 or about 34%).
Using the same qualifiers (good history and average or better mileage), the Elantra N Line examples on CarGurus remain mainly in the $18,000 to $21,000 range, suggesting an effective depreciation rate of around 20% to 31%. From a bottom-line perspective, a used 2021 Elantra N Line is about $2,000 less than its GLI counterpart. However, thanks to extra horsepower, the GLI is almost a second quicker (5.6 seconds versus 6.5 seconds) in the 0-to-60 dash than the N Line (both equipped with automatic gearboxes). If you're interested, these are the other factors to consider when it comes to the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.