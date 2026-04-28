Here's How Much A 2021 VW Jetta GLI Has Depreciated In 5 Years

Volkswagen gave the hot hatch category a boost in the U.S. when it launched the pre-Golf Rabbit GTI in 1983. Realizing that some buyers prefer their sporty rides in a more traditional wrapper, the automaker launched the Jetta GLI a year later. It's been a staple of VW's lineup for decades. More recently, the GLI gets attention as one of the few cars still available with a manual transmission. In 2026, the GLI's base MSRP of $35,475 seems like a relative bargain when the average new car sells for almost $50,000. All prices mentioned in this article include destination charges.

However, the 228-horsepower GLI costs roughly $10,00 more than the base 2026 Jetta and its tamer 158 horsepower, and 36 large doesn't work for everyone's budget. A happy medium for some buyers is going the used-car route: GLI performance for less than the price of the cheapest new Jetta. With a 5-year projected depreciation rate hovering in the 35% to 40% range (and lower in the marketplace), the 2021 Jetta GLI offers a relative level of newness and value.

Using data from CarEdge, iSeeCars, and Edmunds, we examined the depreciation details for this Volkswagen. We also reviewed CarGurus listings to see how real-world prices compare with crystal-ball projections. And because the GLI isn't the only sporty sedan on the market, there's a look at depreciation for the Hyundai Elantra N Line. The Civic Si would normally be another competitor, but Honda skipped the 2021 model year.