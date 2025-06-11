These Cars Should Be Convertibles
Convertibles are great. The sun on your face, the wind in your hair, the feeling of being a part of the world you're driving through — nothing beats them, at least not on four wheels. But some carmakers seem to have missed the memo, because some cars still aren't available in drop-top trim. In the year of our lord 2025! Clearly, someone needs to right this wrong, and inform automakers which cars of theirs should come as cabriolets. That's why I asked, earlier this week, which cars should come as convertibles.
Today, we get to look at your answers. Some I'm in total agreement with, others baffle me, others still will haunt me to my dying day with how utterly wrong they are. Yet, here they are, with appropriate commentary so you can know how I feel — and, by extension, how you should feel — about each proposed convertible on the list.
The Toyobaru twins
Easy. Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86. Let's give the Miata some real competition.
Logan was just telling me today how he's too tall for a Toyobaru, so this would fix the car for him.
Submitted by: Earthbound Misfit I
Cadillac ATS-V
Cadillac should have a convertible and it should be an ATS-V
You and my dad are in firm agreement here.
Submitted by: Jimboy Junio
Dark Horse Mustang targa
straight up convertible? I guess bring back the M2 drop top?
What we really need is more targa or T-top cars. Gimmie a targa Dark Horse Mustang, or a T-Top BRZ
"I want a convertible, but I want to deal with solid pieces of roof all the time." — You, apparently.
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
None of them
Every once in a while a variation of this question pops up. I think we've had it twice in the last five years. My answer is the same as it always is: None of them.
There is one good convertible and only one. The 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz.
Thus ends my hot take for the day.
Submitted by: JohnnyWasASchoolBoy
All of them
The question should really be "what car shouldn't be a convertible?" Outside of true track monsters, every car could be better as a convertible. Of course the Murano CrossCabriolet is proof that it can be done badly, but is that the roof's fault or the Murano's fault? The roof may make it a worse vehicle, but it's impossible to deny that it's more interesting as a drop-top. Chop the top off any boring vehicle, and it becomes more interesting. I'm not going to stop and look at a normal Camry, but if it's a convertible, I'm going to take pictures.
Submitted by: badrear
Dodge Challenger
The Dodge Challenger. Its begging for it. Its not like chopping the top and adding weight would ruin it handling ability.
It's already a land yacht, might as well go all the way with it.
Submitted by: Marcus C
GMC Yukon/Chevy Tahoe
Hands down, the Tahoe / Yukon. Call it the K5 Blazer / Jimmy and offer it in LS ($58k) LT, Z71, and High Country ($90k) trims for Chevy, and Elevation ($65k), AT4, Denali, AT4X, and Denali Ultimate ($110K) trims for GMC. That's me being realistic, ideally I'd like every trim $20k less than that. Hear me out...
Keep it four doors and don't bother shortening it to two. Have a canvas, full length top like the Liberty (bleh) or current Wrangler's (ugh, bleh) "Sky Top" that retracts all the way rear over the D pillars. A glass rear window that retracts into the tailgate. A tailgate that opens sideways and down like a pickup (think "magic tailgate" of the 70s and 80s). When the glass is retracted, that retracted top overhead can then slide down to rest on top of the tailgate to get it out of the wind and eliminate the drag parachute effect that plagues the soft top of the two-door Broncs and Gladiators. Delete the 3rd row option and replace it with under-floor storage. The rear quarter windows can pop out and store in that area.
Or, go all out and make it a legit full retractable soft top / removeable hardtop with frameless doors. I'm good either way. Would love a modern convertible Yukon AT4.
JP, you're my new favorite reader.
Submitted by: JP
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick! Bring back minitruck convertibles!
Never mind, JP, you've been usurped.
Submitted by: Stillnotatony
Volkswagen GTI
To have more convertibles, we need more cars. Chrysler–sorry, Stellantis–across its four divisions, offers only one (the new Charger, unless you count the Wrangler); Ford, between Ford and Lincoln, offers one (the Mustang); GM offers three (the Corvette and the two Cadillac sedans). Half of those already are offered as convertibles. But you knew that already, right?
That said, perhaps Volkswagen needs another convertible; maybe reintroduce the Golf/GTI two-door, and then the convertible?
A GTI convertible would look absolutely hilarious and I desperately want it to be real. Pease harlequin it too.
Submitted by: Joe Stricker
Kia Soul
Lets do a convertible Kia Soul because why not. Do it because we can but not ask should we.
This is the way, Gerrit. You get it.
Submitted by: Gerrit DeBoer