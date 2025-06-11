These Cars Should Be Convertibles

Convertibles are great. The sun on your face, the wind in your hair, the feeling of being a part of the world you're driving through — nothing beats them, at least not on four wheels. But some carmakers seem to have missed the memo, because some cars still aren't available in drop-top trim. In the year of our lord 2025! Clearly, someone needs to right this wrong, and inform automakers which cars of theirs should come as cabriolets. That's why I asked, earlier this week, which cars should come as convertibles.

Today, we get to look at your answers. Some I'm in total agreement with, others baffle me, others still will haunt me to my dying day with how utterly wrong they are. Yet, here they are, with appropriate commentary so you can know how I feel — and, by extension, how you should feel — about each proposed convertible on the list.