These Are The States Where Your Car Is More Likely To Be Stolen
2025 data shows the number of cars stolen in the U.S. dropped by 23% to 334,114 in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024, when 435,754 cars were reported stolen in the first 6 months. To put that into perspective, that's roughly 1,856 cars stolen every day so far this year, compared to about 2,421 in 2024. Better still, a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), a non-profit organization that compiles data on vehicle crimes in the U.S., notes that incidents of car theft could decline even more if the current trend holds. NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe identifies collaboration between law enforcement, automakers, insurers, and his own organization as the main factor behind the reduction in vehicle thefts in America.
However, despite the progress, residents in some states still face persistent car theft incidents. If you live in a state where vehicle theft is common or have a car that's more at risk of being stolen, consider taking proactive measures to avoid being a victim. These can include using a steering lock or a Faraday case, as well as installing a tracker. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) encourages car owners to park in well-lit, public areas (or car parks with CCTV or vehicle patrols) as a means of prevention. It's also a good idea to roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take keys and belongings with you when you park to avoid drawing attention to your vehicle. That being said, the District of Columbia tops the table for vehicle theft risk, at around 373 incidents per 100,000 residents, but doesn't make it here for obvious reasons.
Missouri: 142.17 thefts per 100,000 residents
Residents in Missouri are significantly more likely to experience car theft than those in other Midwestern states. In the first half of 2025, about 142 vehicles per 100,000 residents were stolen in the state, making it the fifth-worst U.S. state for car theft. Looking at absolute numbers, a whopping 27,279 cars were stolen in the Show Me State in 2023, with thieves taking another 23,500 in 2024. This year, there were around 9,000 vehicle thefts between January and June.
Not to anyone's surprise, Kansas City and St. Louis are the hardest hit cities in Missouri, with 6,497 and 4,716 thefts, respectively, in the first half of 2025. Springfield is a distant third, with a reported 540 vehicle thefts. The Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen car in Missouri in the first 6 months of 2025, with 322 nabbed during that period. The second most stolen car in Missouri was the Hyundai Sonata, with 271 missing. The Kia Optima (249), Ford F150 Series (183), and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (179) round out the top five.
Colorado: 149.04 thefts per 100,000 residents
149.04 vehicles have been flagged as stolen out of every 100,000 residents in the Centennial State during the first 6 months of 2025, making it one of the states in the U.S. experiencing the most stolen cars. Thefts of Hyundai Elantras were the most common in 2024, with 998 units reported stolen. According to the same 2024 statistics, Colorado saw 430.04 cars pinched per 100,000 residents. That figure is well down from 583.25 in 2023, which underscores the year-after-year decreases currently being seen.
Car thefts are most likely in Denver, which boasts one of the highest vehicle crime rates in the country, with 964 thefts per 100,000 residents. That places it second only behind Bakersfield in California among the cities that rank highest for car theft in the U.S. Pueblo, another Colorado city, had fewer thefts than both Denver and Bakersfield but registered enough stolen vehicles to place third in The Zebra's list of worst U.S. cities for car theft.
New Mexico: 167.54 thefts per 100,000 residents
It's bad enough that New Mexico is one of the most expensive U.S. states to own a car. Used car prices in the state are out of reach for many at over $35,000, and car insurance premiums are already high, with the average New Mexican paying over $2,000 for full coverage. Facing the risk of theft on top of all the already hefty expenses doesn't quite sound like an enchanting prospect. But it's the reality of life in New Mexico, where, according to the NICB, 167.54 out of every 100,000 residents have been victims of car theft in the first half of 2025.
Meanwhile, Albuquerque is the worst city in New Mexico for car theft, with authorities recording 710 vehicle thefts for every 100,000 residents. On a positive note, New Mexico vehicle theft shows signs of decline from year to year. NICB data reveals that the rate in 2024 was 458.24 thefts for every 100,000 residents, which represents a slight drop from the previous year when 489.67 vehicles were stolen for every 100,000 residents. As for the cars themselves, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is the most at-risk model in the Land of Enchantment, with 335 units stolen in 2024.
Nevada: 167.68 thefts per 100,000 residents
Roughly 168 out of every 100,000 registered car owners in Nevada fell victim to car theft in the first half of 2025. As you'd expect, certain cities experienced higher vehicle crime rates than others. Among the Nevada towns and cities that saw drivers falling victim to the most car theft in 2024, North Las Vegas is the location with the highest theft rate, with 700.44 vehicles stolen for every 100,000 residents.
Of the cars most commonly targeted by thieves in the Silver State, the Hyundai Elantra leads the way, with 832 cars being stolen in 2024. Again, this isn't surprising, considering Kias and Hyundais are known to be among the most stolen vehicle brands in America. The main reason for this is that older Hyundai and Kia models, such as those manufactured between the 2011 and 2021, weren't fitted with electronic engine immobilizers that prevent them from being started without the right key.
California: 178.01 thefts per 100,000 residents
There were over 13 million cars registered in California as of 2023, which could cause the state to run out of license plate numbers this year. With so many cars in one state, it's no surprise that a good number have been targeted by thieves. Some 176,230 vehicles, worth roughly $1.56 billion, were stolen in California in 2024, according to the California Highway Patrol. Now, according to NICB data, there were 178.01 stolen vehicles per 100,000 residents in the Golden State between January and June 2025.
The Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Hyundai Sonata, Honda Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Honda Accord are known to be among California's most targeted vehicles, with older models often more vulnerable to theft due to their lesser security features. The brazen thieves of California seem to have a strong fondness for high-riding vehicles, in particular, with personal trucks and SUVs alone accounting for a staggering 43.44% of the vehicles stolen in the state in 2024. NICB's data show that the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was the most targeted vehicle, with 6,248 thefts.