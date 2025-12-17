These Are The States Where Your Car Is More Likely To Be Stolen

2025 data shows the number of cars stolen in the U.S. dropped by 23% to 334,114 in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024, when 435,754 cars were reported stolen in the first 6 months. To put that into perspective, that's roughly 1,856 cars stolen every day so far this year, compared to about 2,421 in 2024. Better still, a report by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), a non-profit organization that compiles data on vehicle crimes in the U.S., notes that incidents of car theft could decline even more if the current trend holds. NICB President and CEO David J. Glawe identifies collaboration between law enforcement, automakers, insurers, and his own organization as the main factor behind the reduction in vehicle thefts in America.

However, despite the progress, residents in some states still face persistent car theft incidents. If you live in a state where vehicle theft is common or have a car that's more at risk of being stolen, consider taking proactive measures to avoid being a victim. These can include using a steering lock or a Faraday case, as well as installing a tracker. Additionally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) encourages car owners to park in well-lit, public areas (or car parks with CCTV or vehicle patrols) as a means of prevention. It's also a good idea to roll up your windows, lock your doors, and take keys and belongings with you when you park to avoid drawing attention to your vehicle. That being said, the District of Columbia tops the table for vehicle theft risk, at around 373 incidents per 100,000 residents, but doesn't make it here for obvious reasons.