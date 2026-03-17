Volvo 240, BMW Z3, Peugeot 205: The Dopest Cars I Found For Sale Online

Are you all in the throes of Third Winter? Here in Brooklyn, we're just barely starting to move into Mud Season, which luckily isn't too bad in our concrete paradise — sure, the park is a bit of a mess, but it's easy enough to avoid dirt here. The sportbikes of the Spring of Deception have yet to return to our streets in full force, though every day I hear another couple brave souls saddling up on their four-cylinders to hit unimaginable revs in 25 mile per hour zones.

All in all, we're rapidly approaching Fun Vehicle Season here in the Northeast. In other parts of what's left of the United States, you may well already be there — clearly, you are in desperate need of something fun to tool around in. Never fear, dear reader, for I am here to help you out on this fine Tuesday with a selection of the internet's Dopest Cars.