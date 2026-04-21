What Cheap Car Could You Afford With Your Tax Refund?

Tax day has come and gone, and now we are seeing a very thin trickle of returns coming some Americans' way. Somehow, my husband and I ended up getting back nearly $2,000, while my brother and his wife, who are public school teachers barely making ends meet, ended up owing the government. The mysterious alchemy of our tax laws will never cease to amaze me.

Anyway, thanks to this little windfall from our masters, my eyes began scanning through Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist again. It got me thinking, in this era of inflation and $1,000 monthly car payments, what kind of car can a person get with just their government check in hand? All we read and write about all day is how expensive cars are nowadays, so what does a cheap car look like in 2026?

That's what I'm asking you today: What car could you reasonably afford with your tax return?