The World's Weirdest Rotary Engine Is A 118-Year-Old French Spinner That Leaks Castor Oil Everywhere

While modern engines feature many tweaks and improvements on the original ideas, they usually aren't as interesting as the strange contraptions engineers experimented with in the early days. Take, for instance, the curious Gnome engine, used as the power plant in some World War I aircraft. It was introduced in 1908 by manufacturer Societe des Moteurs Gnome et Rhône, an organization created by French brothers Laurent and Louis Seguin.

The Gnome is considered a rotary engine but is far different than the one later perfected by German engineer Felix Wankel. Wankel's creation utilized a triangular rotor that spins inside an oval housing, allowing for open pockets to facilitate the steps of the combustion process. This would eventually become the foundation of Mazda's most famous rotary-powered car. While the Wankel engine does not include cylinders, the Gnome engine does, but not like you may be thinking.

The air-cooled 8.01-liter seven-cylinder Gnome Omega engine could generate around 50 horsepower at 1,200 rpm, though later iterations would produce more power. But wait, if there are cylinders it can't be considered a rotary engine, right? Well, the Gnome worked by spinning the cylinders and crankcase around a stationary crankshaft. At first glance, it looks a bit like a wheel's interior frame, except that instead of spokes, what's rotating are thick, stubby cylinders. And there's all that castor oil.