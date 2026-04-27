Yes, There's A Difference Between Austin-Healey Bugeye And Frogeye Sprites

The British are great at a few things, and one of them is building excellent lightweight sports cars. Another is cooking up fun nicknames for their cars. Enter the Austin-Healey "Frogeye" Sprite.

A charming little sports car from the golden era of British car manufacturing, the humble little Sprite was the perfect solution for drop-top fans who couldn't stretch for a thoroughbred six-cylinder Healey, still one of your favorite British sports cars of all time. Under its hood sat a dinky little A-series engine, similar to what might be found in a Mini, albeit longitudinally mounted here. In the middle were four gears, two seats, and a steering wheel, and at the back were the driven wheels. A wonderful example of the back-to-basics sports car.

However, there was another variation of the Sprite, which instead of being dubbed the "Frogeye" is named the "Bugeye." Same, but different. Telling the two apart can be immensely difficult for the uninitiated, as this model, too, sports a little four-pot, two seats, four gears, rear-wheel drive, and one steering wheel. And therein lies the secret to discerning between the two — the steering wheel.

See, while Brits call Austin-Healey's little Sprite a "Frogeye," Americans instead call it the "Bugeye." So the way to tell is whether it's a left- or right-hand drive car – and that's it.