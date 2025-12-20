This DIY Rig Is Maybe The Best Explanation Of Regenerative Braking We've Seen

Regeneration is a wild concept. Young minds often explode when learning that some amazing starfish can grow new arms if one gets chomped off; the details of why and how come later. Similarly, many of us nod along when told that regenerative braking systems help recharge batteries, then tilt our heads like a confused dog when asked how it happens. We know, but do we KNOW? Jeremy Fielding is a talented YouTube creator with a contagious affection for mechanical engineering, and a regenerative braking rock star. His DIY rig and explanation of the science behind the scenes may be the best we've seen.

Every electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle sold in the U.S. has some sort of regenerative braking system. Ordinary brake systems use friction to stop a car, and the energy converts to heat. Regenerative braking turns forward motion into energy to recharge batteries, which can in turn help extend range, or run other systems, like the radio or air conditioning. It's so magical, regenerative braking can even make your kid fail their driving test.

Fielding shows and tells how the magic happens, using an impressive regenerative braking setup he fabricated himself. It features a DC speed controller and motor pulled from a treadmill, as well as a custom rpm and power display box, wired to a speed sensor. With a homemade flywheel as a stand-in for a car, and light bulbs that illustrate battery charging, the science comes humming to life when Fielding flips a drum switch to showcase acceleration and regenerative braking in action.