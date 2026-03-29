How Bosch's Magneto Ignition Device Made Spark Plugs Possible

Bosch is one of the largest manufacturers of any kind on the planet. It makes everything, from power tools to dishwashers, and it also supplies just about every automotive part you can think of. However, the first major invention from 140-year-old German giant was not only its most important, but it was one of the most important innovations in the history of the automobile: the spark plug.

In 1902, Bosch was awarded a patent for the first-ever spark plug. On top of being an invention that would change the internal combustion engine forever, it's also one that's remained nearly unchanged since it was first developed more than 120 years ago. Okay, so the original spark plug was a bit bigger than the ones we know today, but it still fundamentally works the same way as it did over a century ago. However, Bosch wouldn't have been able to invent the spark plug without its first big invention. That invention, the magneto ignition device, laid the groundwork for cars no longer relying on batteries — and it made the company successful enough to create the spark plug in the first place.