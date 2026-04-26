Car Colors Used To Be So Cool, They Inspired Guitar Companies To Use Them, Too

The results are in, and once again the most popular car colors are white, gray, and black. Boring! If you want to know what it was like when parking lots weren't an endless sea of sameness, walk into your nearest guitar shop, and behold the spectrum. Many of the classic shades you'll find were originally inspired by cool colors that automakers offered back in the 1950s and 60s.

There's a Sea Foam Green Fender Stratocaster. And a Cardinal Red Gibson SG. You've got pastel Shell Pinks, Pelham Blues, and a healthy dash of metallics. Before these shades were on stages, they were showroom staples. Cars and guitars grew up together as fixtures of the post-World War II 1950s pop culture craze. We were entering the Space Age, and Americans went cuckoo for chrome, tail fins, and other rocket-inspired design cues. As Detroit rolled out the metal and rock and roll took hold, companies like DuPont were busy creating new colors and paint finishes with their industrial-sized chemistry sets. Meanwhile, accountant-turned-radio repairman Leo Fender was tinkering with electronics. He dropped the first Fender Esquire solid-body guitar in 1950, and the legendary Stratocaster in 1954.

Using automotive paint wasn't just a way for Fender to tap into style trends. The bolt-on neck design of Fender solid-body guitars revolutionized their mass production. Fender became the Ford of instrument assembly. Auto paint dried fast, was factory-friendly, and widely available — inspiration was parked everywhere.