How Porsche Helped Keanu Reeves Design His Perfect 911 After His Original Was Stolen

Keanu Reeves,the superstar actor from hit films like "Speed" "John Wick" and the "Matrix" trilogy, is a motorcycle and car enthusiast and race car driver. He's also a huge fan of Porsche, so when he had his 911 stolen, Reeves approached Porsche to help him design a new one.

Reeves' love for Porsches goes back many years. In an interview with Porsche, he mentioned how he remembered playing with Matchbox cars as a kid and one of his favorites was a gray 911 Turbo. He said he even remembers his grandmother's boyfriend driving a Porsche 911 Targa.

By the 1990s, hits like "Speed" and "Point Break" thrust Reeves into superstardom. Having largely ridden motorcycles for years at this point, he decided that he wanted a car. Not just any car though; a 993 Carrera 4S. Reeves said he loved the feel of the car, especially when he was blasting up and down PCH. "I used any excuse to head up PCH (Pacific Coast Highway) onto the great canyon roads." Sadly, while he was away filming a movie, the 993 was stolen.