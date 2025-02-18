How Porsche Helped Keanu Reeves Design His Perfect 911 After His Original Was Stolen
Keanu Reeves,the superstar actor from hit films like "Speed" "John Wick" and the "Matrix" trilogy, is a motorcycle and car enthusiast and race car driver. He's also a huge fan of Porsche, so when he had his 911 stolen, Reeves approached Porsche to help him design a new one.
Reeves' love for Porsches goes back many years. In an interview with Porsche, he mentioned how he remembered playing with Matchbox cars as a kid and one of his favorites was a gray 911 Turbo. He said he even remembers his grandmother's boyfriend driving a Porsche 911 Targa.
By the 1990s, hits like "Speed" and "Point Break" thrust Reeves into superstardom. Having largely ridden motorcycles for years at this point, he decided that he wanted a car. Not just any car though; a 993 Carrera 4S. Reeves said he loved the feel of the car, especially when he was blasting up and down PCH. "I used any excuse to head up PCH (Pacific Coast Highway) onto the great canyon roads." Sadly, while he was away filming a movie, the 993 was stolen.
Customizing his Porsche
Rather than try and retrieve the stolen car, Reeves wanted to replace his 911, but have it done his way. Porsche says he approached the Porsche Customer Consultation Center in Beverly Hills to help him design a replacement. He settled on a black 997 that he dubbed "The Sled." Despite being a huge star and a millionaire to boot, Reeves couldn't just go wild and get the options he wanted.
Porsche calls the custom options that Reeves wanted "negotiations." While not all of the custom options are mentioned, Porsche says some of the options required consultation with Germany to see if they could be done. Reeves wanted black anodized interior trim panels and a custom 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel, something that's usually reserved for models like the 911 GT3. Both were approved but required consultations. Reeves got his hands on his new 911 around the same time he started filming the first "John Wick" movie. While it's been over a decade since then, Reeves' love of Porsche's is stronger than ever, so strong that his character of Johnny Silverhand in the hit video game "Cyberpunk 2077" drove a 930 911 Turbo.