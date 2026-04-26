What Separates Porsche's GTS Models From The 'Real' GT Cars?

Out of all the manufactured hierarchies and naming schemes in the automotive industry, Porsche has got to be in the running for having the most convoluted setup. Even if you ignore the nerd-nip chassis codes, there are S models, T models, Targas, Turbos, Spyders, and all sorts of Turismos to make sense of and choose from.

A point of confusion one might encounter is the distinction between GTS models and Porsche's "real" GT cars. "GTS" still starts with those two letters, so presumably it falls in the same general echelon as the mighty 911 GT3, right? Nope.

The easiest way to spot "real" Porsche GT cars is to look at what comes after the letters G and T. If it's a number — like, say, Cayman GT4 or 911 GT2 — then it's a real GT car developed by the vaunted GT division headed by Andreas Preuninger. The number, by the way, references the specific racing class that car supposedly maps to. Typically, the smaller the number, the more extreme the car. If there's no number, then it's just a "regular" Porsche — usually.