It's One Thing For A Moose To Wreck Your Car, But Someone Stealing The Meat Goes Too Far

It's bad enough when you hit a wild animal large enough to total your car. It's even worse when you're allowed to claim the carcass for meat, but someone else swipes it before you have the chance. That's what happened to Tim Wyland after he struck and killed a moose with his VW Passat, reports Cowboy State Daily.

In the early morning hours, Wyland was driving to work when he suddenly saw three moose standing in the road. He swerved to avoid them, but a fourth moose he didn't see in time became an involuntary crash test dummy, smashing the front and driver's side of the Passat. The moose and car were killed instantly, and Wyland suffered a few cuts from the driver's window shattering. He had to climb out that window because the door was jammed shut.

Authorities responded to the scene and a game warden identified the moose as a yearling, and told Wyland he could fill out a form and keep the carcass for meat, which he did. After getting a ride home and returning to the scene just a few hours after the crash, the moose was gone. Someone had dragged it down a U.S. Forest Service road and harvested it for themselves. Dragging it across gravel, as well as a cattle guard, had ruined most of the meat that would otherwise have been good, leaving Wyland without the meat, or a car.