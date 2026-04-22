DC Allows Audi Q5 To Rack Up $260,000 In Unpaid Tickets Before Finally Towing It Away
Remember that one time you got a traffic ticket and had the intrusive thought of, "What would actually happen if I just... never paid this?" Well, if you're an Audi driver in Washington, D.C., apparently the answer is "not a whole lot for quite a long time."
DC police finally impounded a black, second-gen Q5 last Wednesday after it accumulated a total of 893 unpaid tickets, equaling fines of more than $260,000—$262,204 to be precise, according to a license plate search done by WCNC.
The outlet reports that 29 tickets were issued in just the past two months, all of which were for speeding between 11 and 20 mph over the limit. On X, the DCPD posted two pictures of the vehicle getting towed along with a statement, "Repeated disregard of traffic law is unacceptable. We'll continue to track down scofflaw vehicles to keep DC roadways safe."
Yesterday, MPD's Traffic Enforcement Unit and our partners at @DCDPW impounded a vehicle with 893 outstanding tickets, totaling over $260,000 in fines!
Repeated disregard of traffic law is unacceptable. We'll continue to track down scofflaw vehicles to keep DC roadways safe. pic.twitter.com/ugrxMPtJto
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 9, 2026
As an aside, I was admittedly today year's old the first time I ever encountered the word "scofflaw," and let me just say, it's a perfectly constructed word for what it means.
It's a black Audi thing, you wouldn't get it
There's a trend (if you can call two notable instances a trend) of drivers of black Audis simply not giving a hoot about traffic tickets. Last year, a black A6 in New York gained notoriety after racking up 968 tickets (950 for speeding) over its lifetime, totaling more than $58,000 in fines, about $46,000 of which were indeed paid as of a year ago.
Now, we're not saying all black Audis are driven by recklessly well-funded speeders. What we are saying is that if we had a nickel every time a black Audi made headlines for racking up hella traffic tickets, we'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice.