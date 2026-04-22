DC Allows Audi Q5 To Rack Up $260,000 In Unpaid Tickets Before Finally Towing It Away

Remember that one time you got a traffic ticket and had the intrusive thought of, "What would actually happen if I just... never paid this?" Well, if you're an Audi driver in Washington, D.C., apparently the answer is "not a whole lot for quite a long time."

DC police finally impounded a black, second-gen Q5 last Wednesday after it accumulated a total of 893 unpaid tickets, equaling fines of more than $260,000—$262,204 to be precise, according to a license plate search done by WCNC.

The outlet reports that 29 tickets were issued in just the past two months, all of which were for speeding between 11 and 20 mph over the limit. On X, the DCPD posted two pictures of the vehicle getting towed along with a statement, "Repeated disregard of traffic law is unacceptable. We'll continue to track down scofflaw vehicles to keep DC roadways safe."

Yesterday, MPD's Traffic Enforcement Unit and our partners at @DCDPW impounded a vehicle with 893 outstanding tickets, totaling over $260,000 in fines! Repeated disregard of traffic law is unacceptable. We'll continue to track down scofflaw vehicles to keep DC roadways safe. pic.twitter.com/ugrxMPtJto — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 9, 2026

As an aside, I was admittedly today year's old the first time I ever encountered the word "scofflaw," and let me just say, it's a perfectly constructed word for what it means.