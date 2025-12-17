These Are The Worst Traffic Tickets You've Ever Gotten

In true stereotypical "don't speed in Virginia" fashion, in 2014, I got a reckless driving charge for doing 45 in a 20. I was pulled over at the bottom of a hill just before crossing an intersection at about 8 pm. On the other side of the intersection, I knew the speed limit was 45, but I didn't drive much on the side I was on. I could even see the 45 mph sign from where he pulled me over. He didn't give me a chance to tell my story either (I was getting off work late from a shift at the hospital taking care of sick children and was going to pick up my cat from the vet who was dying of cancer before they closed in a few minutes, seriously). He just gave me the ticket and told me to appear in court. My response was "WTF," which he used as an example that I was being rude during the stop.

I drove that length of road again to look for a sign, and there wasn't a sign posting the limit from where I turned on the road to where I was pulled over. The judge didn't want to hear that, though. I hired an attorney who told me it was pointless to hire him because he knew what the judge was going to say in that jurisdiction. He was completely right, too. Lost my license for a week and paid the fine. I asked about exceptions for driving to work. He said that was a thing, but that it would be three months if I chose that. I ended up bumming rides for a week. The worst part is that I have a misdemeanor on my record permanently and I have to report it any time I change jobs.