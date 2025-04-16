The Worst Driver In NY Got 563 Tickets Last Year
Residents of Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, beware. A terror lurks in your midst, an inhuman horror, an Audi worse than any before: An A6 with the license plate LCM8254 and 563 tickets from 2024 to its driver's name. It's raked in 968 tickets in its life, 950 of which were for speeding alone, and its owner has paid over $46,000 in fines. In one single Sunday last night, this Audi racked up 7 speeding fines — $350 worth of violations. Beware, southern Brooklynites, for the black Audi A6 lurks nearby.
Getting 563 tickets in one year — automated tickets, not the kind that require a cop to pull you over — is a genuine feat. Streetsblog picked the Audi out of the speeding crowd as the most violating driver in New York, and a check of How's My Driving NY shows things are even worse than the 2024 data alone shows. This driver has a years-long habit of violations, and one that seems to be continuing unabated into 2025.
If you see this car, just dive out of the way
New York City's speeding cameras are admittedly draconian in their enforcement — I've gotten a couple myself for following the flow of traffic — but they're consistent enough that it's easy to modify your driving and fly under the radar. Each camera comes with warning signs, and the cameras only issue tickets for speeds in excess of 10 mph over the limit — just drive nine over, and you're golden. This Audi driver, however, seems to prefer paying tens of thousands of dollars in fines rather than change their speed.
Of this Audi's $58,149.57 in accumulated fines, the driver has already paid $46,636.60. Only $3,530.63 is actually under active dispute, which makes more sense than you might think. New York's camera tickets are notoriously hard to fight, meaning it's usually easier to just pay the fine and drive better next time. This Audi owner, apparently, only figured out the first part of that response — they show no signs of slowing down, metaphorically or literally, any time soon. So, Sheepshead Bay residents, watch out. Somewhere nearby, New York's worst driver is tearing through your part of town.