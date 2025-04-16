The Worst Driver In NY Got 563 Tickets Last Year

Residents of Coney Island and Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, beware. A terror lurks in your midst, an inhuman horror, an Audi worse than any before: An A6 with the license plate LCM8254 and 563 tickets from 2024 to its driver's name. It's raked in 968 tickets in its life, 950 of which were for speeding alone, and its owner has paid over $46,000 in fines. In one single Sunday last night, this Audi racked up 7 speeding fines — $350 worth of violations. Beware, southern Brooklynites, for the black Audi A6 lurks nearby.

Getting 563 tickets in one year — automated tickets, not the kind that require a cop to pull you over — is a genuine feat. Streetsblog picked the Audi out of the speeding crowd as the most violating driver in New York, and a check of How's My Driving NY shows things are even worse than the 2024 data alone shows. This driver has a years-long habit of violations, and one that seems to be continuing unabated into 2025.