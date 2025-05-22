Watch A Dump Truck Smash Into A House From The Dump Truck's Perspective

Multiple neighbors heard the crash and came running to render aid. Those on the scene noticed the smell of gas and a hissing sound coming from the collapsed side of the house. The force of the crash had knocked the homeowner through two walls. One brave neighbor, Derek Keating, made his way inside the house to help the homeowner, keeping him calm by talking to him through a hole in the floor.

"What do you do in a situation? If you hear a guy screaming for help, and you think you could possibly help him. What are you not going to do something?" Keating told CBS. "I guess I did what I had to do to help him."

The homeowner was taken to the hospital, as was the driver of the dump tuck after it took 75 to 100 first responders three hours to extract him from the truck. Firefighters needed to shore up the collapsing house before extracting the victims safely. The owner of the trucking company, Zeisloft Trucking, told ABC6 his long-time employee suffered a seizure that caused him to lose control of the vehicle filled with cement sand. While the homeowner and truck driver are stable at a local hospital and are expected to recover, the house is not — it was demolished completely after the truck was painstakingly extracted. Police even evacuated nearby homes due to the risk of injury from the now-unstable building.