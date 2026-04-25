Why 3D Printing Is Becoming Invaluable For At-Home Car Repair

Building a project car can easily turn from a fulfilling experience to a hair-pulling one, especially when working with '80s and '90s project cars with plastic trim. You could end up holding a broken piece of trim from your 30-year-old German or Japanese car, something that went out of production during the Clinton era, and the rare online retailers that stock it charge a hefty premium with a long delivery time.

Enter the world of 3D printing. It's a technology that works by reading a digital computer-aided design (CAD) file, then printing objects in three dimensions by depositing material layer by layer onto a flat surface. 3D printing is moving from a niche prototyping process to becoming a valuable part of manufacturing and daily businesses.

Automakers have been using massive Computer Numerical Control (CNC) rigs for years to build complex concept cars and parts. It's a process that's both expensive and time-consuming, but is set to change with the advent of metal 3D printing. This process uses lasers to melt high-strength metal powders to precise and impossibly complex geometric shapes, letting engineers produce parts with optimized internal channels and crazy organic structures that subtractive machining tools like CNC machines cannot make. In fact, even exotic automaker Bentley is using 3D-printed platinum car parts.

Major manufacturers are actively investing in massive 3D printing/additive facilities to shorten their research and development cycles. The same process that is becoming a part of tooling processes is now filtering down into the hands of ordinary enthusiasts, thanks to smaller and more affordable 3D printers.