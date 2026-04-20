These Are The Cars You Respect More Now Than When They Were New

Last week we asked you do something very brave and admit that you've had a change of heart. Though it's not actually a bad thing to change your mind about something, it can be quite difficult to admit, so I'll start off by applauding y'all for being vulnerable on main, and sharing what car you respect more now than when it was new. There were lots of great and very thorough answers, so I implore you to go back and read through the ones that didn't make it into this roundup.

I said I respect the Toyota MR2 Spyder more now than I did when it was new, and in a rare turn of events, a lot of you agreed with me. In fact, it seems like a lot of us failed to see the allure of early 2000s Toyotas when they were new. Now that everything is filled with smudgy and infuriating touchscreens, electronic power steering systems that feel like a Cruis'n USA game at a lightly bile-scented arcade, and tiny engines that are turbocharged to within an inch of their life, it's easy to look upon those simple times with kinder eyes. These are a few of my favorite answers.