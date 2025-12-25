3 Reasons Automakers Switched To Electric Power Steering

As we wait for the highest levels of automated driving to pry the power to steer from our warm, live hands, power steering systems continue to evolve. A novelty when it appeared in the 1991 Acura NSX, electric power steering (EPS) arrived in the 2014 Infiniti Q50 as a true harbinger of the future. Since then, electric power steering has become the common choice for automakers — even though enthusiasts have not necessarily been happy about it.

Until the 1951 Chrysler Imperial came along with its hydraulic power-assisted system, steering a passenger car could qualify as a workout: unassisted steering feels heavy. In a lightweight sports car, or something like a 1951 Volkswagen Beetle that hung its engine over its butt, that might not be a big deal. But in a large front-engine sedan, you felt the heft of the car on the front wheels — especially when parking and turning.

Hydraulic power steering changed the game completely, making it easier to turn the steering wheel and change direction quickly. Those benefits offset their extra weight and the added complexity of the moving parts a hydraulic system requires.

Three-quarters of a century later, automakers are still balancing comfort and complexity, and safety is front and center. The switch from hydraulic to electric power steering factors all of that in, with technology that's more efficient, adaptable, and plays well with other sophisticated features.