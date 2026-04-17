At $8,000, Is This Hybrid Recumbent E-Trike The Answer To Gas Price Woes?

The seller of today's Nice Price or No Dice fully enclosed hybrid pedal E-trike describes it as "A pedal-powered alternative, vehicle for long-distance transportation." Let's see if we think it's priced to go the distance.

In modern parlance, a siren serves as a warning, most typically announcing the presence of an emergency vehicle or, not all that long ago, an impending air raid. The word is derived from the Latin sīrēn, which is adapted from the Greek "Seirēn," the name the Greeks gave to unearthly creatures that would lure sailors to their doom through hypnotic song.

Today, we use the term "siren's song" to describe things that are overwhelmingly compelling but perhaps foolhardy to attain. Nothing fits that description better than buying an older (but not too old) near exotic car like the 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage we looked at on Thursday. A $26,900 asking price puts that car within reach of the masses, but doesn't ameliorate the wallet-emptying expense of future maintenance and repairs. Still, our car's siren song was wickedly strong, as proven by the comments and the 71% 'Nice Price' win it received in our voting.