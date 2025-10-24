Truck Driver Almost Accidentally Becomes The First Person To Drive Across The Gordie Howe Bridge

I haven't written much about the Gordie Howe Bridge, despite the new span connecting Michigan to Canada being right in my backyard. But I feel moved to write about it now because a trucker says he accidentally turned on to the bridge and frankly, I believe him, so I'm coming to his defense.

The incident occurred earlier this week when a transport truck driver got turned around looking for the currently open Ambassador Bridge, which is entering its 96th year of service as the busiest crossing with one of America's largest trading partners. Instead, he navigated a little to the southwest to the Gordie Howe bridge, which is mostly complete but won't open to traffic until 2026.

The driver told the Canadian law enforcement who stopped him mid-crossing that he was looking for the Ambassador and got lost in the unfinished complex surrounding the bridge's landing, Fox 2 News reports. You might think, oh come on, he had to notice it was a little too easy to get through customs, what with the total lack of traffic and all. There's signs and all sorts of things that keep you from getting on the wrong bridge, right?