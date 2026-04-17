Pilots Meow And Bark At Air Traffic Controllers Below 10,000 Feet, Prompting FAA Investigation

With two fatal crashes in the United States since 2024, it's safe to say that the safety of commercial aviation continues to be under intense scrutiny. The general public wouldn't be comforted to hear pilots making animal noises at each other over an emergency frequency. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines Bombardier CRJ pilots were meowing and barking at each other over the radio near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Sunday. The incident is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two pilots appeared to make meowing noises and dog barks as they communicated with each other before air traffic control at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport called them out on Sunday. "You guys, you need to be professional," an air traffic controller is heard saying. pic.twitter.com/gOGUrVW968 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 15, 2026

The pair of troublemaking pilots did face immediate resistance to their antics. From a recording shared by CBS News, an air traffic controller quickly chimed in, "You guys need to be professional pilots." The animal noises didn't stop, and a third pilot piped up to say, "This is why you still fly an RJ." The duo seemingly ignored the insult to their lowly status as regional jet pilots and kept going. Dennis Tajer, a pilot and Allied Pilots Association spokesperson, told ABC News that he's heard meowing on the emergency frequency before. He added: