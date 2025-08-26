These Are The Cars Our Readers Would Daily Drive If They Were Rich As Hell
There aren't really any ethical ways to accumulate so much wealth that you could buy literally any car your heart desires, but that doesn't mean we don't still fantasize about what we'd do with that kind of money if we magically ended up with it. At the same time, even if a genie dropped a billion dollars in your bank account overnight, you'd still be a human with normal human limitations.
So while it may be great to own a vintage race car or build your ultimate tuner special, you probably wouldn't want to actually drive those cars daily, regardless of the legality of doing so. Or would you?
On Friday, we asked you what cars you'd actually daily drive if you were suddenly rich as hell. Would you flex as hard as you possibly could, double down on comfort or try to keep your wealth under wraps? To basically no one's surprise, that question proved pretty popular, and we got far more answers than we could ever include here, but let's take a look at some of the answers that received the most upvotes.
Lucid Air
Lucid Air Sapphire. It's a comfy luxury sedan that runs low 9 second quarter miles. What's not to like?
But if I were really that rich I wouldn't actually need a "daily driver" because I wouldn't have a daily commute. I'd have a garage like Jay Leno and just pick something I fancy for the day if I needed to go somewhere and I wasn't on my yacht in the Caribbean or my ped a terre in Paris
You could save more than $100,000 by sticking with the Air Grand Touring, but why would you settle for something barely quicker than the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N?
Suggested by: Neal Richards
Toyota Land Cruiser
I also subscribe to the stealth wealth philosophy and if you have that much money, the last thing you'd want to do is bring any unwanted attention to yourself. With that being said I'd also want something that feels a little bit special while keeping a low profile so I'd pick out the freshest example of the last V8 Land Cruisers I could locate and enjoy not having to worry about being bothered with unscheduled maintenance for the foreseeable future.
It's a nice, classy choice. I approve.
Suggested by: Austin Erving
Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer
Only one car came to mind when reading this question:
A bespoke Singer Porsche.
A late 70's / early 80's targa with a slightly modified factory color so as to not stand out too much & a heavily breathed on 4.0 liter.
To those in the know, it would be a subtle nod to classy restraint and overlooked by most as "An old Porsche" but would run like a scalded cat and corner like an F22 Raptor.
Sign.
Me.
Up!
I mean, what's the point of having money if you don't spend it on something few people will understand?
Suggested by: Brad Johnson
Ferrari 250 GT Spyder
A 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. It would be my love, it would be my life – and I would definitely take it out of the garage.
Suggested by: PLAN-B 77
Bentley Continental GT
A Bentley Continental GT with straight pipes and big cams(because I'm rich, remember?). Not only will I NEVER wash it, I'll never be spotted in it with a shirt on.
Hell yeah, brother. Now go a step further and badge it as a Hyundai Tiburon.
Suggested by: Marcus C
Alfa Romeo 6C
The richest guy I know drives this to the country club daily. A 1949 Alfa 2500 6C. He's worth around $5B and his wife is worth around $9B.
This is how you flex on the peons while still having class.
Values don't look like they've been climbing like crazy, either, so in a way, a 6C is kind of a bargain.
Suggested by: potbellyjoe
Bentley Brooklands
08+ Bentley Brooklands
I would pay what it costs to keep it running for life and use it as a daily driver. Having seen one in real life, it makes all other cars on the road look like they are 80% smaller in scale. I would also keep my current fleet including beater 10th gen F150 that I would park outside the mansion just to annoy snobs.
It may not be a convertible, but I still like your style, Tex.
Suggested by: Tex
Koenigsegg Agera
I'd choose the Koenigsegg Agera. For 1. I feel like Koenigsegg would fully support my endeavors of racking the miles, and 2. they just seem like it would be reliable ya know? that Koenigsegg didn't cut corners with anything, and if maintained, would clear 100K miles easily. It's also not even that bad on the trunk/storage space for me.
Sadly, from what I've heard, Koenigseggs are actually pretty unreliable, but you can always buy a second one to drive while the first one is in the shop.
Suggested by: Agon Targeryan
Lexus LS
The same ones I do now, an immaculate LS430UL or the last iteration of the GX470, maintained with OEM parts by the best Toyota-certified master mechanic I can find.
Family friends growing up were old money, eyewatering wealth, but they did not drive showoff nouveau riche vehicles. One had a bespoke appointed Mercedes V-class to haul their kids around, it blended right in with the rest of traffic and school pickup.
High maintenance showoff vehicles is how you lose your fortune instead of becoming generational old money.
Counterpoint: If the cost of maintaining a few cars is enough to lose your fortune, you weren't as rich as you thought you were.
Suggested by: Winter Cat
Acura NSX
I think I would go for an NSX. All the super-flashy stuff like a 250 GTO or an F1 would be obnoxious, due to the attention it would likely be getting. I don't want that. I just want to drive something awesome, anonymously. And most ordinary folks don't know what the NSX is, nor do they care.
I'm assuming you meant the first gen, but either way, it's an excellent choice.
Suggested by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death
Ferrari GTC4Lusso
I think that I would have to go with something practical, a car that I could load up at Costco or Home Depot. Therefore, my choice would be a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso.
You'd probably end up hauling more than Ben Shapiro ever has, too.
Suggested by: Samba00
Fiat Jolly
A Jolly, because I would be living on an island with warm weather, the sea and palm trees.
Toes in the water, ass in the sand? I like how you think there, Luc.
Suggested by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)