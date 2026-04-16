Dealership Sues Transportation Companies After Cadillac Escalade-V Vanishes Into Thin Air

When a Cadillac Escalade-V goes missing, people tend to notice. That's something that at least one person didn't consider, and now a dealership is suing two vehicle transportation companies because of it. Back in January, BMW of Henderson in Nevada arranged to ship the full-size supercharged SUV to AutoNation Cadillac West Palm Beach using the automotive logistics program Acertus to connect it with a transportation broker and delivery service, according to the lawsuit. McCollister's Global Services picked up the job, but it was having some trouble finding a suitable carrier. Still, the following day, a driver with Orlandi's Towing — which operates out of Las Vegas — arrived at the BMW dealer with a bill of lading and took the Caddy away.

This is when things started to get hinky. The SUV, valued at about $132,000, was dropped off at a home in North Las Vegas "pursuant to instructions it received from a person representing themselves to be from McCollister's via text message," the complaint, reported by Automotive News, read. It went on to say that Orlandi's was told another carrier would be taking the Cadillac to Florida.

From here, the car went missing, Auto News reports:

"After the residential drop, the vehicle was removed, concealed and/or converted by unknown persons and has not been delivered to the intended dealership in Florida," according to the suit filed March 26 in Las Vegas.

I'm not really an expert on interstate vehicle transportation, but this seems like a less-than-ideal situation.