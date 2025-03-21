Crime Ring Stole Over $1.5 Million In Cadillac Escalade-Vs From GM Facility
One jamoke has been arrested for being part of a crime ring that stole a bunch of Cadillac Escalade-Vs from a General Motors lot in Warren, Michigan. Deon Brooks has been linked to several stolen Vs that police say are worth a combined $1.5 million. Considering the Escalade-V goes for between $160,000 and $180,000 a pop, Brooks and his (potential) buddies probably made off with between seven and 10 full-size SUVs.
All of the stolen vehicles were brand new, according to the Detroit Free Press. They were awaiting shipment to dealerships or to spend their lives as corporate loaner cars, a spokesperson for the Macomb County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. Brooks would allegedly "retag" the vehicles with clone identification numbers and sell them out of state for a big profit. Police didn't say how much, though. During the investigation, police also seized several printers, retagging equipment, fugazi Secretary of State documents, jewelry, methamphetamine and — oddly enough — a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.
Brooks is no stranger to the police. He's currently on bond in a different part of Michigan on charges regarding unlawful driving away from an automobile dealership in February of last year, Freep reports. His next hearing for that case is set for April 8, and I cannot imagine it will go well. Jalopnik Pro Tip: never commit a crime while also committing a separate crime. One at a time, please.
What comes next for Brooks
His bond was set at $2 million during his arraignment on March 19. He's charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, which carries a 20-year sentence. The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty in court. His bond conditions include wearing a GPS tether if he is released from the country jail where he's currently being held.
Brooks' probable cause conference is slated for sometime on March 20, and his preliminary exam is scheduled for March 27. Police are still looking for other suspects who might be linked to Brooks. It's not clear how many people that actually involved and where Brooks was in the pecking order of the operation.
Stealing cars is apparently very big right now. Just a few days ago, we told you about how police in California busted a $3 million chop shop ring that was selling off broken-up Hellcats and Trackhawks. We've also told you about the rampant rise in catalytic converter thefts and — of course — the whole #KiaBoyz nightmare.