Crime Ring Stole Over $1.5 Million In Cadillac Escalade-Vs From GM Facility

One jamoke has been arrested for being part of a crime ring that stole a bunch of Cadillac Escalade-Vs from a General Motors lot in Warren, Michigan. Deon Brooks has been linked to several stolen Vs that police say are worth a combined $1.5 million. Considering the Escalade-V goes for between $160,000 and $180,000 a pop, Brooks and his (potential) buddies probably made off with between seven and 10 full-size SUVs.

All of the stolen vehicles were brand new, according to the Detroit Free Press. They were awaiting shipment to dealerships or to spend their lives as corporate loaner cars, a spokesperson for the Macomb County Sheriff's Office told the outlet. Brooks would allegedly "retag" the vehicles with clone identification numbers and sell them out of state for a big profit. Police didn't say how much, though. During the investigation, police also seized several printers, retagging equipment, fugazi Secretary of State documents, jewelry, methamphetamine and — oddly enough — a Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Brooks is no stranger to the police. He's currently on bond in a different part of Michigan on charges regarding unlawful driving away from an automobile dealership in February of last year, Freep reports. His next hearing for that case is set for April 8, and I cannot imagine it will go well. Jalopnik Pro Tip: never commit a crime while also committing a separate crime. One at a time, please.