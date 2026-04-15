The Margot Robbie And Bradley Cooper-Led Ocean's 11 Prequel Is Set During The 1962 Monaco Grand Prix And I Couldn't Be More Excited

Warner Brothers, currently embroiled in a heated and elongated merger/takeover with Paramount, announced its 2027 slate of films on Tuesday at Cinemacon in Las Vegas. In addition to a planned Superman sequel, a Melissa McCarthy Christmas movie, and the anticipated M. Night Shyamalan studio revival, Margot Robbie announced her involvement in a new Bradley Cooper-led and directed "Oceans 11" prequel film, called simply "Oceans," reports Variety. According to Robbie, the film will follow the parents of Danny Ocean (George Clooney, or Frank Sinatra if you're of a certain age) as they plot a Monagasque heist set against the background of the 1962 Grand Prix.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows—his parents," Robbie teased. "You'll see them in their prime, and in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix."

Considering all of the glitz and glamor of Monaco in the 1960s, and the incredible spectacle that the Formula 1 circus brings along with it, this should be a great period piece with great wardrobing and some of the best car casting ever seen in a movie. I am really optimistic that this will be a good film, in spite of it being yet another in a long series of "Oceans" films. It seems the studio is trying to forget about the mild success of 2018's "Oceans 8" and focus on the roaring cinematic appeal of the earlier Clooney/Pitt/Damon/Roberts trilogy.

Separate from this film, Clooney is also bringing his heist crew out of retirement in the present day for an "Ocean's Fourteen" perhaps. The piece is set to begin filming in October, so if the Robbie/Cooper two-hander is a success, it could help boost Clooney's meditation on an older and wiser Ocean's gang. Roberts, Damon, Pitt, and Cheadle are onboard to reprise their roles. It would be interesting to see the crew return to Las Vegas for a modern juxtaposition with "Oceans" set during the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, though I doubt that's what the studio is going with.