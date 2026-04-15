These Dead Cars Need To Stay Dead

It's been said that life is all about second chances. Well, I'm here to contend that. Sometimes, things are better off one-and-done. There's some stuff in this world, cars included, that don't deserve a second lease on life. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week. Happily, you folks seemed to agree with me.

I wanted to know what dead cars you all thought were better off staying dead. While I was a bit worried you'd all accuse me of hating cars once again, I'm glad to report that some of you had some very thoughtful answers for my question. Y'all brought up cars that I honestly forgot were dead, and, yeah, I agree. They should certainly stay dead. All cars don't need second chances — or in the case of the Acura ZDX, third chances.

How about you scroll on down and check out what dead cars your fellow Jalops think should stay dead. Is your car on the list? If it is, I've got some bad news. You're driving a has-been. I hate to be the one to tell you.