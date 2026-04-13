What Dead Car Should Stay Dead?

If this was a fair and just world, and I was ignoring my own rules, I'd say the Volkswagen ID Buzz is better off dead. But Volkswagen already said it'll be back for the 2027 model year, so really it's in more of a coma than anything else right now.

Because of that, my better off dead car of choice is one you're all familiar with at this point: it's the Dodge Stratus Coupe. A few weeks ago, I stoked the ire of the internet when I dared say the Stratus R/T Coupe of the early 2000s wasn't a good car. Well, I'm not afraid of you people, and I'm not backing down.

This hunk of junk sucks, guys, and the automotive world is better off without it. Yeah, it had a lazy five-speed manual and a lethargic V6 motor... if you were lucky. Sure, it won a Car and Driver comparison test against an SN95 Ford Mustang GT and Chevy Monte Carlo back in 2002, but that doesn't make it good, or even something worth existing.

People will moan about the fact that cars like this don't exist anymore, and that's because they were bad. If they were good, desirable cars, they'd have sold more, and thus, they'd still be on sale. However, because they were killed, it left designers and engineers to work on actual good products. What those exactly were, I don't know. It was pre-Recession Chrysler, after all.

In any case, the Dodge Stratus R/T Coupe doesn't deserve to exist anymore, but your answer does. So, how about you drop down below and let your fellow Jalops know what car should stay dead?