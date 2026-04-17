Your Favorite Artist's Next Album Could Get Some Driver Killed

Independent music lovers, it's our time to shine. Sure, I may have never met anyone in real life who's heard of Red Shahan, Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, or even Adia Victoria, but they write their own songs, I can see a live show for like $25, and they want to meet their fans after their sets. Ideally, I'd love for more artists to pull an Ella Langley, blow up almost overnight, and find all the fame and fortune they deserve, but would all that success really be worth it? According to the New York Times, when major artists release new albums, people crash their cars and die.

Okay, so I'm being a little hyperbolic there, and just in case I need to make it clearer, I do not believe listening to Lady Gaga's next album will kill you. Listening to Carly Rae Jepsen might, but only if there's a Swiftie in the car with you and only because it's been so long since they heard interesting music, their head might explode. Hyperbole aside, the impact major album releases reportedly have on road deaths is measurable and far more serious than you would think. At least, assuming no one notices any major flaws that I missed in the underlying Harvard Medical School study.

The research found that the biggest album releases coincide with almost a 15% increase in traffic fatalities. That's not a massive doubling or tripling in the normal number of road deaths, but it's worth noting. Tell me you didn't assume the increase in traffic fatalities on major album release days would be more like 2% or 3%. No, seriously, please tell me that, because that's what I assumed, and I don't want to feel like I'm the odd one out here. That's how bullying starts, and I enjoy it much more when everyone is nice to me.