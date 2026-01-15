Kia K4 Sportswagon Is Available With A Manual And Looks Like Mighty Tasty Forbidden Fruit

Kia says the K4 Sportswagon has nearly 6 cubic feet more storage capacity behind the rear seats than the hatchback, and nearly 8 cubic feet more storage capacity when the rear seats are folded flat. I think the K4 Hatchback looks the best out of the three body styles, but the K4 Sportswagon still outshines the sedan in my eyes. All that cargo room comes courtesy of the elongated wagon body style, which actually makes the K4 Sportswagon 0.4 inch longer than a Sportage, though it's about a foot shorter than the Sportage in height.

The automaker has not announced pricing for the K4 Sportswagon yet, but it's likely to be the most expensive body style in the K4 lineup, given that it is the largest. Kia says the K4 Sportswagon will offer a full hybrid powertrain later this year, but for now the 1.0-liter engine can be had with a mild-hybrid system that doesn't add any extra power.

Kia

Other details about the K4 Sportswagon are slim at the moment, but if you live in the U.S., don't get your hopes up for this body style to be coming to your local Kia dealer any time soon. You'll have to go for the great looking K4 Hatchback instead.