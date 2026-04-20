These Are The Main Differences Between The Toyota GR86 Yuzu And The Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow

Since both yellow editions are based on each car's respective special performance versions — the Toyota GR86 Performance Package and Subaru BRZ tS — they each have minor mechanical differences. For example, each car is said to have specific steering and chassis tuning. How their steering differs will have to be experienced to see if there's any real-world delta between the two. However, each car also has a different suspension. The Toyota's Performance Package comes with upgraded Sachs dampers, while the Subaru uses unique Hitachi ones. Again, how they differ will have to be experienced, and which one is better will likely be down to personal preference.

Both cars have Brembo brakes; Toyota just uses red calipers, while Subaru goes with gold. While the wheels are the same, the brands wrap them in different tires. Toyota uses Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires, while Subaru sticks with a Bridgestone Potenza S007 summer tire. Toyota also offers upgraded GR Performance stabilizer bars ($1,320), while Subaru has no such option.

Since both cars start out so similarly, it shouldn't be a shock that they have almost identical special editions. However, their differences in suspension and performance options could separate them on the road for customers. Chances are, though, that if you see one of these yellow sports cars, it's a little bit more likely to be the Yuzu. Toyota is building 860 of them for North America, while Subaru is only building 350 Series.Yellow BRZs. The Toyota is cheaper, too, starting at $37,560 (including $1,195 destination fee) for the six-speed manual, while the Subie reportedly costs $40,555.