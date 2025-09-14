Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow Is The Best BRZ Yet

The best Toyota GR86 is, unquestionably, the extremely yellow Yuzu Edition. But lovers of inexpensive rear-wheel-drive coupes who prefer a Subaru badge and a grinning face need not feel left out — that same bright yellow shade is now heading to the seven-star version of the Toyobaru on the new BRZ Series.Yellow special edition. It is, without question, the BRZ to buy if you're in the market.

The BRZ Series.Yellow starts as a tS model, already the top performer of the BRZ line, which means it gets the upgraded STI-tuned suspension and Brembo brakes. The Series.Yellow borrows Toyota's Yuzu paint — I checked the paint codes, this new Sunrise Yellow shade doesn't match Subaru's old Blaze Yellow. It does, however, match the Yuzu paint code from the GR86 Yuzu Edition and the Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 (and the XV Crosstrek). It's one of the better colors on the automotive market today, a yellow brighter and more vibrant than Subaru's press shots make it look, and I'm looking forward to seeing it on BRZs out in the real world.