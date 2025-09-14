Subaru BRZ Series.Yellow Is The Best BRZ Yet
The best Toyota GR86 is, unquestionably, the extremely yellow Yuzu Edition. But lovers of inexpensive rear-wheel-drive coupes who prefer a Subaru badge and a grinning face need not feel left out — that same bright yellow shade is now heading to the seven-star version of the Toyobaru on the new BRZ Series.Yellow special edition. It is, without question, the BRZ to buy if you're in the market.
The BRZ Series.Yellow starts as a tS model, already the top performer of the BRZ line, which means it gets the upgraded STI-tuned suspension and Brembo brakes. The Series.Yellow borrows Toyota's Yuzu paint — I checked the paint codes, this new Sunrise Yellow shade doesn't match Subaru's old Blaze Yellow. It does, however, match the Yuzu paint code from the GR86 Yuzu Edition and the Scion FR-S Release Series 1.0 (and the XV Crosstrek). It's one of the better colors on the automotive market today, a yellow brighter and more vibrant than Subaru's press shots make it look, and I'm looking forward to seeing it on BRZs out in the real world.
It matches its twin
Subaru says the interior of the BRZ Series.Yellow will get accent stitching to match the exterior, though the company hasn't yet released any photos of what the car looks like inside — in fact, even many of the exterior photos appear to be edits of prior BRZ photography. But if the interior looks anything like the GR86 Yuzu (and that's a pretty safe bet), it'll be a great-looking place to spend your commute.
Subaru also announced an upcoming WRX Series.Yellow, also based on that model's tS trim, with both cars' full reveal coming Sunday, September 14 at Boxerfest in Pennsylvania. With any luck, we'll get to see both cars in all their bright-yellow glory this weekend. I expect all 350 limited-run units of both to sell quickly, because Sunrise Yellow is a shade that everyone deserves to drive around in. In fact, if there could be only one car color, there's a strong chance I'd pick this.