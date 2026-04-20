Toyota Made Japan's Only Production V12, And It Was A Lover, Not A Fighter

Toyota has been going through some engine woes lately, but the company has still birthed some genuinely kickass powertrains over the years. The fourth-generation Supra's 2JZ-GTE inline-six, for example, is practically a cliché at this point as a tuner favorite, owing to its Godzilla-like resilience and ability to crank out 1,000+ horses with the right aftermarket treatments. You've also got the brand's famously economical four-bangers, like the high-tech (for its time) 4A-GE of the mid-to-late '80s, and the nigh-unbreakable UZ series of small-block V8s. But one of Toyota's most elegant engines is also one of the most overlooked -– at least, until quite recently.

Enter the 1GZ-FE: a purpose-built, 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V12. It was used in only one vehicle — the second-gen iteration of Toyota's JDM flagship Century sedan — and holds the distinction of being the only 12-banger developed and built by a Japanese automaker. Just like the corporate execs who were chauffeured around in the hulking Century, this massive motor projects quiet and composed power. The 1GZ-FE isn't ostentatious, loud, or even especially powerful, but its understated appeal is undeniable.

So how did this soft-spoken 12-cylinder come to fruition? And what makes it (perhaps) one of the most underrated engines ever produced by Toyota? Crank up the volume on your favorite citypop album and read on to learn more about the 1GZ-FE -– and how Japan's only domestically produced V12 has found itself in the enthusiast spotlight lately.