Toyota Made Japan's Only Production V12, And It Was A Lover, Not A Fighter
Toyota has been going through some engine woes lately, but the company has still birthed some genuinely kickass powertrains over the years. The fourth-generation Supra's 2JZ-GTE inline-six, for example, is practically a cliché at this point as a tuner favorite, owing to its Godzilla-like resilience and ability to crank out 1,000+ horses with the right aftermarket treatments. You've also got the brand's famously economical four-bangers, like the high-tech (for its time) 4A-GE of the mid-to-late '80s, and the nigh-unbreakable UZ series of small-block V8s. But one of Toyota's most elegant engines is also one of the most overlooked -– at least, until quite recently.
Enter the 1GZ-FE: a purpose-built, 5.0-liter, naturally aspirated V12. It was used in only one vehicle — the second-gen iteration of Toyota's JDM flagship Century sedan — and holds the distinction of being the only 12-banger developed and built by a Japanese automaker. Just like the corporate execs who were chauffeured around in the hulking Century, this massive motor projects quiet and composed power. The 1GZ-FE isn't ostentatious, loud, or even especially powerful, but its understated appeal is undeniable.
So how did this soft-spoken 12-cylinder come to fruition? And what makes it (perhaps) one of the most underrated engines ever produced by Toyota? Crank up the volume on your favorite citypop album and read on to learn more about the 1GZ-FE -– and how Japan's only domestically produced V12 has found itself in the enthusiast spotlight lately.
When Toyota pulled a serious soft-power flex
The 1GZ-FE (or just "GZ", if you're nasty) was developed in the late 1990s, with the specific goal of powering the second-gen Century that launched in 1997. The motor, which "officially" produces around 276 hp and 340 pound-feet of torque, was subject to the Japanese auto industry's so-called "gentleman's agreement" effectively putting the 276-ish horsepower cap on JDM vehicles. As with many JDM cars, the Century's precise specs are a little hazy, but these seem to be pretty close to Toyota's own official claimed power output.
While far from a powerhouse on ink, the 1GZ-FE's torque band in the low- and midrange was brawny and unwavering. Along with being relatively fuel-efficient (as much as a 12-banger can be, at least), the 1GZ-FE and Toyota Century were an ideal pairing that allowed the roughly 4,400-pound sedan to easily overtake lowly kei cars on the byzantine streets of Tokyo and Osaka.
The 1GZ-FE wasn't just low-key potent and fairly thrifty. It was also incredibly refined and quiet, which was ideal for its sole mission of powering a sedan that toted C-suiters and even the Japanese royal family.
JDM fans give the V12 Century a second wind
After a two-decade run, production of the second-gen Century (and with it, Japan's only production V12) ended in 2017. Toyota switched to a more efficient and powerful (but less cool) hybrid powertrain for the current-gen Century saloon.
While it might be out of production, the V12 Century isn't going anywhere any time soon. As can be ascertained by the gajillions of social media reels and, ahem, car blog posts, both the Century and its 1GZ-FE powerplant have seen a big uptick in popularity among JDM fans in the 2020s. Much of that is due to a more recent influx of V12 Century models into the U.S. thanks to the 25-year JDM import rule.
With rumors swirling about a new 800-horsepower Toyota V12, the O.G. 1GZ-FE might not hold the title of "the only Japanese V12 ever made" for much longer. But thanks to JDM enthusiasts, car historians, and Toyota fans, the flame of the 1GZ-FE continues to be kept alive.