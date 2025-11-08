What Is One-Pedal Driving And Why Is China Banning It?
One-pedal driving is a technology used on some EVs and plug-in hybrids so instead of using the brake pedal to stop, a driver need only let off the accelerator and the regenerative braking system will bring things to a halt. Depending on the make and model of your EV, you may also be able to tweak the strength of the braking force during one-pedal driving, if you prefer a gentler or more aggressive response.
It's innovative, but not everyone is a fan. In fact, some car buffs are repelled by the concept. And while the concept of utilizing only one pedal to drive may sound promising, perhaps making driving even more effortless and straightforward, officials in China disagree.
While updated Chinese driving standards haven't gone so far as to outright ban one-pedal driving, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Standardization Administration of China won't allow vehicles to automatically default to the mode. Why? Because officials have concerns about how this might affect reaction times should the traditional brake system need to be employed quickly. In addition, China has noted some severe accidents, particularly with those who've been behind the wheel for many decades, when a driver became confused and mistook the accelerator for the brake.
How does regenerative braking work?
One of the interesting advantages of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids is their use of regenerative braking. Most other vehicles have disc brakes, so when the driver presses down on the brake pedal, hydraulic pressure builds, forcing the calipers to clamp down around the rotor. This applies friction generated by the pads to slow the vehicle to a stop. While this method is effective, a significant amount of energy is lost in the form of heat, which dissipates into the air.
Depending on the car, regenerative braking activates either when the driver lets up on the accelerator (the pedal used for one-pedal driving), or is incorporated into the brake system, which uses a combination of regen and traditional friction. With this technology, the vehicle uses the inherent resistance of rotating the motor to reduce a car's speed. This creates kinetic energy, which is then fed back into the battery, transforming the motor into a generator.
This can add up to 20% to an EV's overall range, according to Motor Trend. (Although this system is apparently not appropriate in some situations, as regenerative braking could make your kid fail their driving test.) Of course, at any time you can mash down aggressively on the brake pedal to bring the car to a screeching stop in emergency situations.
This technology also can reduce wear on traditional brake-system parts like the pads, which degrade over time. In fact, according to Not A Tesla App, Elon Musk has estimated the pads on Tesla semi trucks will "literally last forever."
One-pedal driving requires an adjustment period, and perhaps new driving habits
Many EV enthusiasts thoroughly enjoy one-pedal driving, though it might be awkward in the beginning. In fact, one EV owner reached out on Rivian Forums, confessing to being less than thrilled with the one-pedal option, and received responses like, "I hated the feature at first," "Don't worry, you get used to it," and "You must simply learn to adjust." I's probably not uncommon for someone new to the mode in a Tesla, for example, to unintentionally and aggressively bring the vehicle to a halt simply by lifting off the accelerator. The way you interact with the pedal must shift in your mind, and it'll be going against years of experience that have resulted in muscle memory.
Getting the hang of operating the vehicle with one-pedal is only the first step, as the way you drive may also need adjustment to get optimal efficiency. In fact, some experts recommend you envision an egg separating your foot from the pedal, meaning that smooth, measured control will grant you greater range, while aggressive actions will do the opposite.
One of the best ways to get the most energy back during one-pedal driving is to start slowing down well ahead of your stop, letting the regenerative braking system fully bring the car to a halt. Barely using the friction brakes has led to some asking, Can Tesla brake pads really last 100,000 miles? But reality isn't so neat and tidy, with brake wear subject to additional variables such as corrosion.