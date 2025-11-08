What Is One-Pedal Driving And Why Is China Banning It?

One-pedal driving is a technology used on some EVs and plug-in hybrids so instead of using the brake pedal to stop, a driver need only let off the accelerator and the regenerative braking system will bring things to a halt. Depending on the make and model of your EV, you may also be able to tweak the strength of the braking force during one-pedal driving, if you prefer a gentler or more aggressive response.

It's innovative, but not everyone is a fan. In fact, some car buffs are repelled by the concept. And while the concept of utilizing only one pedal to drive may sound promising, perhaps making driving even more effortless and straightforward, officials in China disagree.

While updated Chinese driving standards haven't gone so far as to outright ban one-pedal driving, the State Administration for Market Regulation and the Standardization Administration of China won't allow vehicles to automatically default to the mode. Why? Because officials have concerns about how this might affect reaction times should the traditional brake system need to be employed quickly. In addition, China has noted some severe accidents, particularly with those who've been behind the wheel for many decades, when a driver became confused and mistook the accelerator for the brake.