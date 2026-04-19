How Goodyear Developed Tires For The Moon

Tires for moon traversal were still a novel idea in 1971. When the lunar rover landed and drove on the moon, its tires were made of woven metal, not rubber. The moon's surface isn't exactly a Swiss highway, so sharp rocks and dangerous craters are real concerns. There isn't AAA to come help you fix a flat when you're nearly 239,000 miles from home. So Goodyear had to develop a rubber tire that could handle the weight of MET's payload while being hauled by hand over a rocky surface without popping. One puncture and the tire is done for, without a spare in sight.

What Goodyear came up with was a smooth rubber tire filled with nitrogen. While Goodyear doesn't say if there was a specific moon-based reason for using nitrogen, it does say that here on Earth, nitrogen is used due to its lower permeation pressure loss. The smooth lack of tread of the MET's tire is odd to see, making it like a lunar racing slick. However, without any rain on the moon, there isn't a need for tread.

The MET needed to carry up to 360 pounds and was pulled by hand. So it needed to roll smoothly over long distances, sometimes while hauling priceless equipment, without suffering a puncture. During Shepard's and Mitchell's second moon walk, they pulled the MET almost two miles round trip. The moon's rocky terrain often proved too difficult for even the MET and Goodyear's tires, however, so sometimes the two astronauts decided to just pick the MET up and carry the damn thing. Of course, the moon's gravity is only about 16.6% of Earth's, so its weight was easier to handle up there than it would have been down here.