The Science Behind Voorhees Law

You're in your car, minding the law, keeping to the speed limit, when someone scurries past you as if they're running late for work. Then, a minute or so later, that very same car is now waiting at the stoplight, watching you emerge from the distance in their rearview mirror. And to rub it in further, you pull up right next to the driver with a bit of smugness plastered across your face. We've all been there, but it begs one question: What's the point of speeding past someone if that person, who isn't in any hurry, catches up eventually?

Fortunately, that question now has a scientific answer, and it's called the Voorhees law of traffic, authored by Dublin City University assistant professor Conor Boland. According to the law, the chances of a slow car catching up — or the fast car's time lead collapsing to zero — are higher as you encounter more stoplights. In this piece for RTE Brainstorm, Boland says in an urban environment, arriving first is more about probability and the random traffic light cycles than speed itself. These probabilities compound as the number of traffic lights increases, resulting in the statistical likelihood of a re-encounter.

According to Boland, mathematically, there are only four outcomes for the participants, which in this study are simply two cars, where one has a time lead over the other. At each signal, the outcomes are neutral, gain, catch-up, or partial loss, with contributing factors being the time advantage, the signal's cycle time, and its effect on the faster car's lead time. Put simply, the healthier the advantage, the better the chances of maintaining that lead, and vice versa.