The Pros And Cons Of Tubed Vs. Tubeless Motorcycle Tires

Tires are important. They may only have two points of contact, each the size of a credit card, but they're the only two contact patches you get. When it comes to tire architecture, there's a clear classification – tubed and tubeless. There is no confusing the two, unlike all-season and all-weather tires for cars.

It was the tubed tire that came first. Early pneumatic motorcycle tires were a two-piece affair due to rubber chemistry still being in its infancy. You had a tough, abrasion-resistant outer casing that could take a beating from the road. Inside, you had a softer, supple, airtight rubber balloon shaped in the form of a round tube that held the pressurized air. Using a single piece of rubber wasn't really an option, thanks not to the tire technology, but the rim. Before alloy wheels, wire-spoked wheels were the norm, and the wheel rim had a dozen holes in it to lace up the spokes. This meant that the rim was not airtight, and to hold air, a separate tube was needed.

As metallurgy and manufacturing improved, manufacturers could make precise, single-piece cast alloy wheels. Without spoke holes leaking air like a sieve, engineers figured out that they could ditch the heavy inner rubber balloon. They created a tire with an integrated airtight bead that seals aggressively against the rim. Thus, the tubeless tire was born, changing motorcycling tires forever. In fact, America got its first tubeless tire in 1947, even though the manufacturer, Goodrich, didn't even make tires for the first 25 years of its existence.