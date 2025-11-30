North America's First Tire Factory Didn't Make Car Tires At First

When Dr. Benjamin Franklin Goodrich rolled into Akron, Ohio in 1870, the automobile was still a weird fever dream. So when he founded what would become America's first tire factory, nobody was thinking about cars at all -– because there were no cars yet. Instead, B.F. Goodrich (later renamed BFGoodrich) released rubber fire hoses as its first product. Yep. Early fire departments relied on Goodrich hoses. The factory's focus on rubber actually helped Akron transform from a quiet canal town into the future "Rubber Capital of the World."

The company's early catalog leaned heavily on industrial rubber goods long before anything related to automobiles. By 1890, just a couple of years after Dr. Goodrich died, it began producing bicycle tires to meet the demand of the recreation. In 1895, the company then built its expertise in innovation and rubber chemistry, decades before anyone needed pneumatic car tires.

Even when the first automobiles sputtered their way onto American roads in the late 1800s, car tires weren't a real commercial opportunity yet. The company's first brush with car tire production was in 1897, when Alexander Winton — of Winton Motor Car Company — approached Goodrich to invent pneumatic tires for his horseless motor carriages. In 1903, BFGoodrich took a big leap into the automotive industry by providing the tires for Ford's first vehicle, the Model A.

So yes, America's first tire factory spent its first 25 years not making car tires. Just rubber gear, boots, belts, and a whole lot of bicycle dreams.