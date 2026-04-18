The Porsche Panamericana's Wheel Arches Looked Like That For Very Practical Reasons

No, not the Porsche Panamera — that slab-sided powerhouse is ugly just out of choice — but rather the sensational late-1980s concept car that was the Porsche Panamericana. This striking Porsche was designed and built as an 80th-birthday present for the brand's then-chairman, Ferry Porsche, son of founder Ferdinand. He was powerfully influential throughout his tenure at the company, and as a way of saying thanks, the crew put together one of the more fascinating concepts to roll off of the factory floor.

Its influence comes from the Carrera Panamericana race , which took place throughout Mexico back in the 1950s, and was as tough as any race got. It spanned five days and thousands of miles, and saw contestants battle a number of environments. The car was more than just Panamericana in name — those unusual wheel arches were designed so the wheels and tires could be swapped easily and suspension adjustments could be made in haste. Say, for example, you needed to trade your tarmac setup for some all-terrain tires, or vice versa. Naturally, if you were swapping from smooth tarmac to sand dunes, you might want to change your suspension, too. See, practical.