This Adorable Miniature Motorcycle May Just Be The Smallest Ducati Ever Made

When you think of Ducati, you probably think of powerful Italian machines with screaming V4 engines and desmodromic valves. This particular Ducati is about as far away from that as you can get. Silodrome brought to our attention this itty bitty Ducati, a 1969 Mini Marcellino, currently up for auction in France.

There is some debate as to whether this minibike qualifies as a real Ducati, though not because of its diminutive size. The original design goes back to another Italian manufacturer, DMT (Dinamica Meccanica Tassinari). It wanted to cash in on Europe's minibike craze of the late 1960s, where it was fashionable to carry a small bike in your car, then ride it the last few miles to work. It's the same formula that Honda would later revive for the Motocompo and Motocompacto. However, with its Italian roots, the Mini Marcellino had style, and was not the box it came in like the Hondas.

The Ducati connection came along when Ernesto Palmieri Pirazzoli was hired by Dismave, a Spanish company, to bring a minibike there for local manufacturing. He licensed the Mini Marcellino from DMT for production in Spain. But being a former Ducati rider and mechanic, he sourced the engines not from Franco Morini as DMT did, but from Mototrans, who built Ducatis under license for Spain. While the tiny 48cc engine may be the smallest ever to have the Ducati name stamped on it, it has that name, which is good enough for us to call this bike a Ducati.