Why Car Antennas Keep Changing Shape (And It's Not Just For Style)

Car antennas have come a long way since their inception in the early 20th century. First used in the radio body itself, they have evolved from external whip-style mast antennas to integrated radio and telematics (for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular). The technology kept improving as we kept advancing. And although this discussion is mostly about external antennas, you'll also find internal PCB-mounted antennas in a lot of modern cars.

Although aesthetics, protection, and durability are integral parts of the equation, function is also an important factor in carmakers siding with shark-fin and glass-mounted antennas. The days of relatively simple AM/FM radios are gone, and modern car antennas have to do a lot more work. Newer cars are often seen with built-in 4G and 5G connectivity, not to mention the slew of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and stuff like over-the-air (OTA) updates. Put simply, a GPS antenna is not the same as a telematics antenna, and a radio antenna is not the same as antennas designed for 4G/5G cellular communication.

The shark-fin design you see atop many cars has several antennas within the casing, but all wired separately. ADAS often require vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V/C2C) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2X/C2X) capability, and most systems typically operate using the 5G spectrum. Even in the case of radio, Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) has been challenging the traditional AM/FM. Understand that most modern cars, even though they come with a radio, can hardly tune into medium wave or long wave band widths. That's a byproduct of carmakers getting rid of AM radio, although it seems Congress is forcing OEMs to bring back AM reception.